Customers will have to ask for water at Nevada restaurants if bill passes

glass of water generic
glass of water generic(WILX)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature is considering a bill that, if passed, would require restaurants to only provide water upon customer request.

Introduced by Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, AB186 reads “A food establishment may not provide drinking water to a customer unless the customer requests drinking water,” meaning glasses of water would not automatically be set for a customer.

The bill would also require restaurants to demonstrate to health inspectors that they provide water upon request.

However, the bill says that “a food establishment is not subject to any penalty or fine” for violating the order.

