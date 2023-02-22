Cosmopolitan to show movies at rooftop pool above Las Vegas Strip this summer

The Cosmopolitan will again show films at its rooftop pool.
The Cosmopolitan will again show films at its rooftop pool.(Cosmopolitan Las Vegas/Facebook)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 22, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip announced that it will once again show movies at its rooftop pool this summer.

According to the property, shown on the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee, the rooftop movies will begin on May 22 and run through Sept. 11. The Cosmopolitan says movies will be shown every Monday, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the films starting at 8 p.m.

According to the Cosmopolitan, general admission to Dive In Movies is $15, or $10 for locals, with complimentary admission extended to hotel guests, members of Identity Membership & Rewards, first responders and military with a valid ID.

The schedule for this summer’s movie series is as follows:

May 22            Ratatouille

May 29            Aquaman

June 5             Finding Nemo

June 12           The Goonies  

June 19           Elvis

June 26           Luca

July 3              Top Gun: Maverick

July 10            Crazy Rich Asians

July 17            Jurassic World Dominion

July 24            Moana

July 31            Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Aug. 7             The Parent Trap

Aug. 14           Black Adam

Aug. 21           Footloose

Aug. 28           Pulp Fiction

Sept. 4            Crazy Stupid Love

Sept. 11          Grease

Tickets for Dive In Movies can be purchased online.

