Cosmopolitan to show movies at rooftop pool above Las Vegas Strip this summer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip announced that it will once again show movies at its rooftop pool this summer.

According to the property, shown on the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee, the rooftop movies will begin on May 22 and run through Sept. 11. The Cosmopolitan says movies will be shown every Monday, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the films starting at 8 p.m.

According to the Cosmopolitan, general admission to Dive In Movies is $15, or $10 for locals, with complimentary admission extended to hotel guests, members of Identity Membership & Rewards, first responders and military with a valid ID.

The schedule for this summer’s movie series is as follows:

May 22 Ratatouille

May 29 Aquaman

June 5 Finding Nemo

June 12 The Goonies

June 19 Elvis

June 26 Luca

July 3 Top Gun: Maverick

July 10 Crazy Rich Asians

July 17 Jurassic World Dominion

July 24 Moana

July 31 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Aug. 7 The Parent Trap

Aug. 14 Black Adam

Aug. 21 Footloose

Aug. 28 Pulp Fiction

Sept. 4 Crazy Stupid Love

Sept. 11 Grease

Tickets for Dive In Movies can be purchased online.

