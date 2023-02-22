Cosmopolitan to show movies at rooftop pool above Las Vegas Strip this summer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip announced that it will once again show movies at its rooftop pool this summer.
According to the property, shown on the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee, the rooftop movies will begin on May 22 and run through Sept. 11. The Cosmopolitan says movies will be shown every Monday, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the films starting at 8 p.m.
According to the Cosmopolitan, general admission to Dive In Movies is $15, or $10 for locals, with complimentary admission extended to hotel guests, members of Identity Membership & Rewards, first responders and military with a valid ID.
The schedule for this summer’s movie series is as follows:
May 22 Ratatouille
May 29 Aquaman
June 5 Finding Nemo
June 12 The Goonies
June 19 Elvis
June 26 Luca
July 3 Top Gun: Maverick
July 10 Crazy Rich Asians
July 17 Jurassic World Dominion
July 24 Moana
July 31 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Aug. 7 The Parent Trap
Aug. 14 Black Adam
Aug. 21 Footloose
Aug. 28 Pulp Fiction
Sept. 4 Crazy Stupid Love
Sept. 11 Grease
Tickets for Dive In Movies can be purchased online.
