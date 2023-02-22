After missing for months, Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found safe

8-year-old Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found in Missouri after being reported missing...
8-year-old Washington State boy with Hawaii ties found in Missouri after being reported missing for nearly 8 months.(Vancouver Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After missing for months, an 8-year-old boy with Hawaii ties has been found safe.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Breadson John had been missing from Washington State since last June.

The FBI in Seattle said he as found in Missouri. No other details were released.

Vancouver police said officers conducted a welfare check related to an investigation and to look for John on June 17.

They said detectives have tried to contact multiple family members to learn if John is with family or missing.

Authorities said charges of custodial interference were filed against John’s grandparents, his last known guardians and persons of interest in the initial criminal investigation.

John was born in Hawaii and still has family here. He also has ties to Arizona and the federated states of Micronesia.

This story may be updated.

