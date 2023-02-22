4 CCSD schools in Las Vegas Valley transition to distance learning Wednesday after storm damage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District says four schools in the Las Vegas Valley have transitioned to distance learning on Wednesday.

According to CCSD, the high winds Tuesday night in Las Vegas contributed to power outages across the valley and are impacting a number of school campuses.

The school district says it is “in regular contact with NV Energy to gather timely information on restoring power to our campuses.”

Most CCSD campuses will operate on a regular schedule on Wednesday, the district said.

However, CCSD noted that “due to extended restoration times and safety concerns for students and staff” the district has transitioned the following schools to distance education on Wednesday:

Sunrise Acres Elementary School

Roy W. Martin Middle School

Variety School

Mission High School

CCSD also said that “due to storm-related road closures, two schools have shifted to distance education for Wednesday.”:

Goodsprings Elementary School

Sandy Valley Schools

