4 CCSD schools in Las Vegas Valley transition to distance learning Wednesday after storm damage

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District says four schools in the Las Vegas Valley have transitioned to distance learning on Wednesday.

According to CCSD, the high winds Tuesday night in Las Vegas contributed to power outages across the valley and are impacting a number of school campuses.

The school district says it is “in regular contact with NV Energy to gather timely information on restoring power to our campuses.”

Most CCSD campuses will operate on a regular schedule on Wednesday, the district said.

However, CCSD noted that “due to extended restoration times and safety concerns for students and staff” the district has transitioned the following schools to distance education on Wednesday:

  • Sunrise Acres Elementary School
  • Roy W. Martin Middle School
  • Variety School
  • Mission High School

CCSD also said that “due to storm-related road closures, two schools have shifted to distance education for Wednesday.”:

  • Goodsprings Elementary School
  • Sandy Valley Schools
