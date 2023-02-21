UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies

UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler(UNLV Athletics)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:37 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 confirmed through a source that UNLV football player Ryan Keeler has died.

Former UNLV teammates and players are posting about his death on social media. His high school posted the tragic news saying in part “there are no words, our hearts are heavy.”

Keeler transferred to the UNLV program at the beginning of the 2022 season. He previously played at Rutgers University.

Keeler was a sophomore defensive lineman on the team.

This is a developing story. The FOX5 sports team is working to learn more.

