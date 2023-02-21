UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 confirmed through a source that UNLV football player Ryan Keeler has died.

Former UNLV teammates and players are posting about his death on social media. His high school posted the tragic news saying in part “there are no words, our hearts are heavy.”

There are no words. Our hearts are heavy. God bless the Keeler family. We love you Ryan. pic.twitter.com/Znro5j75UV — Nazareth Academy Football (@FootballNaz) February 21, 2023

Keeler transferred to the UNLV program at the beginning of the 2022 season. He previously played at Rutgers University.

Keeler was a sophomore defensive lineman on the team.

This is a developing story. The FOX5 sports team is working to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.