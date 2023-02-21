Second SNAP payments to Nevadans to end in March

SNAP benefits generic graphic
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM PST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A second SNAP payment Nevadans had been receiving since the start of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be ending.

Since March 2020, Nevadans on SNAP had been receiving a second monthly payment known as Supplemental Emergency Allotments.

After March 14, those payments will end. Beginning in April, the first monthly payment will be the only benefit received by program participants.

The reduction comes following a bill signed by President Biden in December reducing benefits nationwide. The reduction of benefits will differ based on household size and income.

“The end of these supplemental benefits for Nevada families will decrease the amount some working families and seniors are receiving by an average of 80-90% which will be difficult for many,” said Robert Thompson, Administrator of the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.

