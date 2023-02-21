Proposal would lure doctors to Nevada by helping pay student loans

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:24 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To solve Nevada’s doctor shortage, one Las Vegas lawmaker proposes helping doctors pay off student debt in exchange for working in the Silver State, all in an effort to help lure more medical professionals.

“It’s been a continuing problem for the state of Nevada: even if you have insurance, you don’t have access to a doctor. As we continue to grow as a population, we are only exasperating that problem,” said Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama of District 2, who proposes the creation of a “Doctors for Nevada” program. “My program says, ‘Come and join us we will help pay off your student debt,’” she said.

The proposal had input from leaders from UNLV and UNR.

A doctor practicing out-of-state can move to Nevada and get help paying off student loans. The program would require a minimum of a two-year commitment and a $200,000 cap, Kasama said.

Here’s how the “Doctors for Nevada” program could look like, as proposed:

  • Year 1 and 2: $60,000 annually for student debt
  • Year 3 and 4: $40,000 annually for student debt

For doctors who need out-of-state training for residency specialties, they could get a stipend of up to $100,000 over 4 years; upon return, they could get $50,000 a year over a span of two years.

The program would require reimbursement plus penalty fees if a program recipient leaves early, Kasama said. Funding would come from grants, gifts, donations and 50% state appropriations, she said.

According to the Nevada Hospital Association, Nevada needs to add 1,589 doctors to the workforce to keep pace with the national average. Nevada ranks 49th per capita for primary care physicians and 50th per capita for surgeons and psychiatrists.

“We can combine tourism, with the medical industry. We can become a medical center in the Southwest,” she said.

A spokesperson for Assembly Democrats said lawmakers will wait to see the bill text before commenting.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Lawyer’s family files wrongful death lawsuit against Las Vegas casino
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Man dead after shooting outside house party in east Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Generic police lights
2 people found dead behind Las Vegas Auto Zone store
Las Vegas activist minister seeks family members of slaves for family reunion
Las Vegas activist minister seeks family members of slaves for family reunion
FOX5 News at 11pm-1130pm
Las Vegas activist minister seeks family members of slaves for family reunion
Las Vegas professor, orphanage director share war stories one year since Russian invasion of...
Las Vegas professor, orphanage director share war stories one year since Russian invasion of Ukraine