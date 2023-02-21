Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash with motorcycle near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was critically injured after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 5:59 p.m. Monday on Bonanza Road east of City Parkway.

Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2003 Suzuki GSX-R was traveling eastbound in the left-most travel lane, passing City Parkway. Police say the female pedestrian was crossing Bonanza Road outside of a marked crosswalk east of City Parkway.

According to LVMPD, the crash occurred when the front of the Suzuki struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma, police said.

Authorities say the motorcycle rider remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment. The motorcycle rider sustained minor injuries, police say.

The collision remains under investigation by LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

