Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Man dead after shooting outside house party in east Las Vegas Valley
Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Rio Las Vegas exterior
A’s confirm Rio site considered for potential Las Vegas MLB ballpark

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - At the emergency meeting, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council that...
US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US
Nevada trooper involved in crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Sloan
LIVE: Nevada trooper involved in crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Sloan
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him