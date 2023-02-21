Off-Strip Las Vegas resort recognized at Gay Travel Awards

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas(Virgin Hotels)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An off-Strip Las Vegas resort has received recognition at the Gay Travel Awards.

According to a news release, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas won in the category of “gay-friendly casino hotel” at the seventh annual Gay Travel Awards.

Presented by GayTravel.com, the release says that the Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism “by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence.”

“The goals of the GayTravel Awards are two-fold: first, to recognize achievement among inclusive travel-related companies and destinations; and second, to inspire other companies and brands around the world to embrace a broad spirit of diversity and inclusiveness as well as continuous improvement in hospitality excellence. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas epitomizes these values, and on behalf of GayTravel.com, we congratulate them,” said GayTravel.com founder Steve Rohrlick.

