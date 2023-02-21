LIVE: Nevada trooper involved in crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Sloan
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada State Police trooper has been injured following a crash outside of the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
According to Clark County Fire Department, the crash happened on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Road near SpeedVegas.
Three vehicles were involved in the wreck including the trooper’s unit.
The trooper and two adult women were transported with non-life-threatening injuries based on information provided on the agency’s social media account
Traffic is closed in both directions as police investigate the crash.
It is unclear when the roads will be back open.
Check back for updates.
