LIVE: Nevada trooper involved in crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Sloan

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada State Police trooper has been injured following a crash outside of the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.

According to Clark County Fire Department, the crash happened on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Road near SpeedVegas.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck including the trooper’s unit.

#Crash on Las Vegas Blvd and Sloan. Traffic closed in both directions three vehicles involved and one was a trooper. Trooper and two female adults were transported with non life threatening injuries. We will update as we get more information. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) February 21, 2023

The trooper and two adult women were transported with non-life-threatening injuries based on information provided on the agency’s social media account

Traffic is closed in both directions as police investigate the crash.

It is unclear when the roads will be back open.

Check back for updates.

