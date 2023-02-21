Man accused of storing mother’s body in house for several weeks after her death

Douglas Kilburn is accused of storing his mother’s body for weeks in a home after her death.
Douglas Kilburn is accused of storing his mother's body for weeks in a home after her death.
By Jeff Awtrey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man kept his mother’s body in a house for several weeks after she died.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Douglas Dean Kilburn wrapped his mother’s body in a carpet in a living room for nearly three weeks after her death.

Sheriff Joe Carter said Kilburn told investigators that he kept his mother’s body in the home so he could continue to visit her.

Authorities said their investigation began on Feb. 14, when a friend of the woman contacted the sheriff’s office concerned they had not heard from her in a while.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy went to the woman’s known address and spoke to Kilburn at the home. He reportedly said his mother had left the area and did not want to be bothered.

However, something didn’t sit right with the deputy, according to Carter. So, the deputy questioned Kilburn during another visit where the 49-year-old admitted his mother was dead.

Authorities said Kilburn told the deputy that his mother died around Feb. 1 and her body was in the home’s living room and wrapped in a carpet with duct tape.

Kilburn was taken into custody and is currently charged with abusing a corpse, according to the Van Zandt County Detention Center. A pending autopsy could lead to more charges against him if his mother’s death is considered a homicide.

