Luxury yacht runs aground in Maui marine sanctuary, prompting calls for state action

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a luxury yacht has apologized after getting stuck on the reef in a west Maui marine sanctuary.

Jim Jones, the owner of Noelani Yacht Charters, told Hawaii News Now he was anchored offshore with his family for the past two days and then something went wrong at around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

“While we’re underneath the boat during our pre-check, the mooring line broke,” said Jones.

“As we come out of the boat, it was too late.”

Jones said he’s sorry for running aground at Honolua Bay and added that no negligence was involved.

“It was a freak accident and worst timing ever,” said Jones. “We couldn’t have done anything about this and we’re doing everything we possibly can to try to get off of here.”

The 94-foot boat called The Nakoa is stuck in a prime surf spot and marine sanctuary where Honolua Coalition has been opposing developments and protecting the bay for nearly 15 years.

“It is a terrible optic, it’s just something you just would dream of never seeing, and it happened today,” said John Carty, of Honolua Coalition.

”We’re hoping for the best that the damage can be minimized.”

The nonprofit Malama Kai Foundation said the public is allowed to use Day-use Moorings Buoys on a first come, first serve basis with a two and a half hour time limit.

Jones said he wasn’t warned of the rules and stayed there for two days.

“There’s nobody that contacted us ever about, ‘hey, you can’t be in this bay, you can’t hook up to an anchor here,’” said Jones. “And so, if somebody would have said that, we would have got out of here.”

Maui Community Advocate Tiare Lawrence is asking for the state to step up.

“Really push forward and passing sensible legislation to protect these places and to enforce,” said Lawrence. “There’s a lack of enforcement, we hear it all the time, and they really need to step up.”

Jones said they’re hoping to be out by 4 a.m. on Tuesday when it’s supposed to be high tide.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said it’s unclear whether fuel was released.

In addition, the company will have to pay for the removal costs.

Maui County has issued an emergency permit to assist with the incident.

It issued the follwing statement:

“In response to the increasing risk of damage to the reef and ecosystem at Honolua Bay, a marine sanctuary in West Maui, the County of Maui exercised its ability to issue an emergency Special Management Area permit that would allow equipment to access the site via the shoreline and assist in dislodging the vessel from the reef it is resting on and enable it to reach deeper water to exit the area. The emergency permit, authorized by Acting Planning Director Kathleen Ross Aoki was issued late this afternoon following discussions with West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin and the excavation company. This action comes after attempts during an afternoon high tide failed. The State must still issue a corresponding permit for the work that also involves DLNR jurisdiction beginning at the high water mark and into the ocean. “We are pleased to be able to rapidly respond to a situation in dire need.The longer the vessel remains in the sensitive area the higher the risk of damage.”

