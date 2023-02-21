Las Vegas professor, orphanage director share war stories one year since Russian invasion of Ukraine

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This week marks one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. On the day of the invasion, FOX5 spoke with a UNLV music professor who was born in Ukraine and spent many years traveling between the US and his birth country. The next day, FOX5 spoke with a local man who was in Ukraine when the country was invaded. One year later, FOX5 is checking back in with both of them.

“It is a horrible, horrible development and I fear what is coming next,” admitted Taras Krysa, UNLV Director of Orchestras, immediately after learning Russian troops were indeed invading and bombing Ukraine.

“How they go through this, it is unimaginable in this country,” Krysa explained one year later. Krysa knows firsthand the suffering. He traveled to check on family in Kyiv and Lviv and to conduct concerts to bring hope to the people and cover the noise of the constant air sirens and explosions.

“Anti-aircraft guns working… it is not a pretty sound,” Krysa asserted.

“We have been in a war ourselves for our kids,” shared Marcum Davis of Abundance International. The group runs several orphanages in Ukraine.

“The Russians early on took occupation of Kherson which is where we had 5 orphanages… The stores were ransacked, it was hard to get medicine, and a third of these kids are special needs which I mean more than Tylenol. We need really specialized medicine,” Davis explained. Davis said they were forced to move their operations underground. Kids were living in basements to keep them safe.

“Everywhere I went, there was always daily air raid sirens even in the safest city of Lviv,” Davis recalled. With the threat of human trafficking of kids during the uncertainty of war, Davis helped many children find local foster families.

“Some of them had five or seven children from our orphanage they took into their homes,” Davis stated. Davis shared of the 20,000 kids in their care, not a single one killed, injured, or kidnapped since the war began.

The group that runs the orphanages is still in need of your help as the war rages on. Visit their website abundanceinternational.org for more information.

President Biden’s visit to Ukraine is a huge statement that the tides are turning according to Krysa.

“I think it is incredible... Even if it’s a symbolic gesture but it is a big one,” Krysa said. Krysa believes with support from the US and other allies, the war will be won.

