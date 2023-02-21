Las Vegas police working barricade involving person with gun in east valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is working a barricade situation Tuesday morning involving a person with a gun in the east valley.

According to police, at approximately 8:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Charleston Boulevard and North Lamb Boulevard regarding a person with a gun.

Police say that officers located the suspect at a nearby business where he refused to surrender. LVMPD noted that the suspect is alone inside of the business.

Police say they are conducting evacuations of the surrounding establishments.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are responding to the scene, police said.

Charleston Boulevard and North Lamb Boulevard were shutdown in both directions as police investigated.

