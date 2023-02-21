Las Vegas police investigate after man, woman found dead behind store

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were found dead Monday afternoon in a makeshift shelter.

According to police, at approximately 4:49 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of to people found unresponsive in the 3200 block of S. Nellis Boulevard.

Arriving officers located an adult male and female who were unresponsive near a makeshift shelter.

Police say medical personnel pronounced both individuals deceased at the scene.

Foul play is suspected in the death of both the man and woman, police said,

The identification of both victims, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.