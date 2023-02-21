Las Vegas police investigate after man, woman found dead behind store

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were found dead Monday afternoon in a makeshift shelter.

According to police, at approximately 4:49 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of to people found unresponsive in the 3200 block of S. Nellis Boulevard.

2 people found dead behind Las Vegas Auto Zone store

Arriving officers located an adult male and female who were unresponsive near a makeshift shelter.

Police say medical personnel pronounced both individuals deceased at the scene.

Foul play is suspected in the death of both the man and woman, police said,

The identification of both victims, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
Jackpot at Caesars Palace
3 jackpots at Caesars Palace awarded in 26 hours
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Lawyer’s family files wrongful death lawsuit against Las Vegas casino
Generic police lights
2 people found dead behind Las Vegas Auto Zone store

Latest News

Savannah Henderson.
Employee arrested after shooting, standoff at Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel
Clark County issues air quality dust alert for Sept. 9.
Air quality advisory issued for Tuesday, Wednesday in Clark County
Brightline
Brightline, rail unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California
Las Vegas police working barricade involving person with gun in east valley
Las Vegas police working barricade involving person with gun in east valley