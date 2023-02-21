Las Vegas police investigate after man shot, killed in drainage canal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead early Monday morning in a drainage canal.

According to police, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday, LVMPD received a report of an unresponsive male by a drainage canal near Arville Street and Harmon Avenue.

Arriving officers located a male victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

LVMPD’s investigation indicates that the victim lived inside the drainage canal where the shooting took place. Police said that after being shot, the victim exited the canal and collapsed.

The victim’s identification, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

