Las Vegas mansion features Italian cobblestone street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Experience Italy right here in Las Vegas.

A mansion with a movie theater, elevator or basketball court might be typical, but how about an Italian street? A new real-estate listing in Summerlin features this exact unique feature.

Las Vegas residents Lara and David Stone decided to build the replica street in their fire-escape as a homage to the country that they love. The replica street is built with cobblestone floors, fake storefronts, café tables and even a classic fountain.

The six-bedroom home located in The Ridges neighborhood was completed in 2011.

The home is listed for $6.5 million.

