Las Vegas activist minister seeks family members of slaves for family reunion
By Joe Vigil
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Minister “Stretch” Sanders says he is working with relatives and others to contact hundreds of family members whose relatives were slaves, for a large family reunion in Mississippi in 2025.

“My message is to really inspire African black people to understand part of social justice work, part of liberation work, is tapping into your ancestors,” said Sanders.

Sanders believes it’s important to know your family tree and says his effort is not just a black story but an American story about what ancestors did after they were slaves and what their kids did after slavery. Sanders says his great-grandparents were born free and owned land. He says their parents also owned land after emancipation.

“We have doctors in my family, lawyers in my family. We’re currently doing an audit to count how many of our relatives fought in World War Two, and how many were in World War One. How many nurses and doctors do we have,” said Sanders.

Sander is also hosting an event this coming Friday, February 24, called “Discovering your Roots.” He says the information will be provided to start a family tree and even how to organize a family reunion. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at God’s House International Ministries, located at 3940 N. Martin Luther King BLVD, Suite 100 in North Las Vegas.

