Jelly Roll announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Musician Jelly Roll has announced that he will make a stop in Las Vegas on his upcoming tour.

According to a news release, Jelly Roll will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 1 as part of his “Backroad Baptism” tour.

Openers for the 44-date tour include Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers, the release said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

