Jelly Roll announces show on Las Vegas Strip

Jelly Roll arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone...
Jelly Roll arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Musician Jelly Roll has announced that he will make a stop in Las Vegas on his upcoming tour.

According to a news release, Jelly Roll will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 1 as part of his “Backroad Baptism” tour.

Openers for the 44-date tour include Chase Rice, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers, the release said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

