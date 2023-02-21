Jason Mraz announces show in Las Vegas

FILE - In this July 18, 2014 file photo, Jason Mraz performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York. The Grammy winner is one of the starS that will be performing at the annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival on Okemah, Okla., running July 11-15, 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:40 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multi-GRAMMY Award winner Jason Mraz has announced a show in Las Vegas this spring.

According to a news release, Mraz will be joined by Dean Lewis as they headline Mix 94.1′s Spring Fling concert.

The two will perform at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 29.

The release says the event will also feature local opener, alt-singer and songwriter, Michael Richter.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

