Jason Mraz announces show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multi-GRAMMY Award winner Jason Mraz has announced a show in Las Vegas this spring.

According to a news release, Mraz will be joined by Dean Lewis as they headline Mix 94.1′s Spring Fling concert.

The two will perform at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, April 29.

The release says the event will also feature local opener, alt-singer and songwriter, Michael Richter.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

