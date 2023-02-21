High wind to hit Las Vegas Valley Tuesday afternoon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - High winds are expected to hit the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas and Southern Nevada are bracing for a High Wind Warning that will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday and will expire at 10 a.m. Wednesday. An area of low pressure is currently spinning over Washington Tuesday morning, but will make its way down into Southern Nevada by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The biggest impact from this system will be the damaging southwest winds later on today. Wind gusts will increase into the 30-40 mph range for the early afternoon in Las Vegas, with a strongest of the wind arriving around 6 p.m. until midnight tonight. Locations in the far west and southwest valley should prepare now for wind gusts peaking at 70-80 MPH at times this evening.

When a wind event of this magnitude is in the forecast, it’s important to secure any loose outdoor patio furniture, personal belongings, and any objects that could become airborne. Garbage cans may also be swept down the street if left outside this evening.

