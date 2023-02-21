FOX5 sits down with Bryan Scott, the first Black Las Vegas city attorney

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “I’m the first Black city attorney in the city’s history, in 119 years, and that’s important to me,” said Bryan Scott, city attorney for the city of Las Vegas since 2020.

“It’s important to me to do the best job I can. I don’t want anyone to ever think I got this job because of my color, but because I’m qualified and can do this job.”

Scott came from humble beginnings.

“I grew up in North Las Vegas,” Scott said. “Single mother. We got free lunches as kids. I didn’t grow up with money.”

His love for law was sparked when he was a student at UNLV.

“I purchased a car on campus and it was a lemon,” Scott said. “I sued the person who sold it in small claims court. I won even though she had a lawyer and I didn’t. I knew there were people like me who needed help.”

Once he got his degree, Scott said it was difficult to land his first job. But in 1991, he started working under Don Campbell, a prominent lawyer in Las Vegas.

“Believe it or not, my first client was Donald Trump,” Scott said. “We were representing him against Steve Wynn. It was an interesting case but they winded up settling.”

Scott said he’s had some challenges in his career as an African American attorney.

“Not only do you have the worry about your clients, and the law, and doing a good job, but you also have the bias you see from other attorneys, the public,” Scott said. “People who don’t perceive you as being a lawyer because you don’t look like what the traditional lawyer looks like.”

But he didn’t let any of that stop him. He’s had a lot of firsts in his career.

“I was the first African American state bar president from 2016 to 2017,” Scott said. “I was the first African American president of the Clark County Bar Association in 2005.”

He said he’s proud of the work he’s done so far, including diversifying the attorney’s office by getting qualified people who are passionate about the city.

“I was the only attorney of color out of 25 attorneys,” Scott said. “There were no women in the civil division. And now I’ve been able to get four attorneys of color, including three women. There are now three women in the civil division. We have attorneys of color in the criminal division. That was my main goal of trying to make sure this office is as diverse as the community it represents.”

He now works to inspire the next generation of lawyers of color.

“I have to remind them that they have to be that much better than I have been in order to be seen as equal,” Scott said. “Unfortunately, that’s the society we live in.”

“Biggest advice, take risks, don’t be afraid to take a challenge, don’t let anyone dissuade you or tell you that you can’t do something. Because there are a lot of naysayers. But if you work hard, and have a passion for something, go for it.”

