Forecast Outlook-2/21/23

The strongest wind arrives Tuesday night between 6 p.m. and midnight. With gusts up to 70 mph around the Las Vegas Valley, blowing dust, wind damage, and power outages are possible through the evening. Much colder air arrives on Wednesday and will stick around through the rest of the week.

With the wind coming in from the southwest, the far west valley and south valley will see some of the strongest wind gusts tonight. The wind will not be as strong on Wednesday, but we’ll still see wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range during the afternoon. The high temperatures drop 20° from Tuesday into Wednesday. High temperatures will be struggling to hit 50° on Wednesday.

As the cold front moves through overnight, we have the chance for a few isolated rain/snow mix showers. The best chances will be over the west valley into early Wednesday morning. The cold air stays with us through the weekend with scattered showers sticking around. This will bring the chance for scattered rain/snow showers Thursday and Friday with precipitation becoming more widespread on Saturday. Saturday is setting up to be the wettest day this week. At this point, it looks to be mainly rain in Las Vegas on Saturday, but we may see some wet snowflakes mix in for some of the higher elevations around the far west and south valley.

The storm pushes out Sunday, setting us up for calmer weather into early next week. The cold air stays with us, keeping highs in the 50s early next week.

