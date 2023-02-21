Employee arrested after shooting, standoff at Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel

Savannah Henderson.
Savannah Henderson.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson, David Kohut and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:45 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUND HOUSE, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A female employee at Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Nevada was arrested after a shooting at the brothel, KOLO reports.

Savannah Henderson, 28, was booked into Lyon County Jail and faces multiple charges, including multiple counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and discharge of a firearm where others may be endangered. Her bond was set at more than $86,000 ahead of an initial court appearance.

Authorities say they received a call Monday night about a fight between two co-workers at the legal brothel. When they arrived, they heard shooting and evacuated the business.

Investigators say that an employee had fired her gun and then barricaded herself in a room. She surrendered after several hours of negotiation and was taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-577-5206, or email detective@lyoncounty.org. You can also anonymously make a report to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

