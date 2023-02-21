Demand for veterinarians in Las Vegas at all-time high due to pandemic, mental health challenges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A recent study shows nearly 41,000 additional veterinarians will be needed to meet the needs of animal healthcare by 2030.

Even with new veterinary graduates expected over the next 10 years, a shortage of nearly 15-thousand veterinarians will likely still exist therefore, getting your fur babies an appointment at the vet may not be as easy as you would like.

“The shortage, lot of it comes down to well-being and health and mental awareness and coping mechanisms to try and help with the increasing demands,” said chief veterinary medical officer Dr. Tony Pease.

Dr. Pease with the Viticus Group, a Las Vegas-based vet group, said the demand for veterinarians is huge.

“We are seeing an increase in pet care,” said Pease. “Like everyone really wants to have animals whether it is dogs or cats but even we are seeing more pocket pets whether it is birds, pretty much everything.”

The Western veterinarian convention is underway in Las Vegas which the Viticus group has been hosting for over 95 years providing education to help better care for pets.

“Help them learn about efficiencies and get more well-trained technicians and elevate the entire practice,” said Pease.

Hundreds of vendors showcased things like new medications, equipment, and technologies.

“That makes it so much easier to perform all of the procedures we need to and see more patients and help with that shortage of veterinarians,” said Pease.

High suicide rates are contributing to the shortage.

One out of six veterinarians has considered suicide according to a study by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

“Please be kind and realize we do our best and sometimes it is really hard, but we feel it a lot,” said Pease.

Angry clients and cyberbullying also contribute to a shortage of vets and technicians.

