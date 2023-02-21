Brightline, rail unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California

Brightline
Brightline
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The company building the rail system that will connect Las Vegas and Southern California announced an agreement has been reached with several craft rail unions.

Brightline West and the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition, which is comprised of 13 rail unions representing more than 160,000 workers, reached a memorandum of understanding prioritizing skilled labor while providing safe working conditions.

“The High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition is proud to be in partnership with Brightline West in this historic project. Americans want high-speed rail, and Brightline West and the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition will deliver. ” shared the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition in a statement.

Brightline West is set to construct a 218-mile system connecting Las Vegas and Southern California within the Interstate 15 right-of-way with train capable of speeds of 200 miles per hour.

Brightline also recently announced it would build wildlife overcrossings along the route.

