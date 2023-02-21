Alabama woman allegedly embezzled money from church to pay for Las Vegas trip

Money generic
Money generic(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud after she was convicted of embezzling more than $200,000 from the church where she worked for 12 years.

U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer also sentenced Sharon Collins, 53, of Foley, to three years of supervised release and ordered her to pay more than $211,000 in restitution, al.com reported.

Collins worked as financial secretary for the First Baptist Church in Foley between May 2007 and July 2019. She was responsible for managing the church’s accounting system, preparing financial reports and managing church-issued credit cards.

According to prosecutors, Collins used church funds to make hundreds of electronic transactions using unauthorized church-issued credit cards to cover the costs of trips to New Orleans and Las Vegas, a cruise, jewelry and funding a bachelor’s degree.

Prosecutors said Collins later admitted making several false statements, including lying about having the church’s approval to make the purchases.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
Generic police lights
2 people found dead behind Las Vegas Auto Zone store
Jackpot at Caesars Palace
3 jackpots at Caesars Palace awarded in 26 hours
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested

Latest News

Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded on Maui sanctuary
Fuel leak discovered from luxury yacht grounded in Maui marine sanctuary
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
Las Vegas authorities investigating UNLV football player death
It's Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime
Reynaldo Gonzalez cries while remembering his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by...
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case