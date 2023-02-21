Air quality advisory issued for Tuesday, Wednesday in Clark County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - And you just got the car washed.

The Clark County Department of Sustainability issued a dust advisory for Tuesday afternoon and tomorrow, as they expect elevated levels of blowing dust due to high winds the area.

The Division of Air Quality forecasters said the advisory will be in effect beginning 3 p.m. Tuesday through the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning.

Our @SustainClarkCty Dept. has issued a dust advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of elevated levels of dust due to the forecast of high winds. The advisory goes into effect at 3pm.#Vegas #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/FdiyQZzKwl — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 21, 2023

Airborne dust made of particulate matter can aggravate respiratory diseases. During windy conditions, people with lung or heart disease, older adults and children may wish to stay indoors as much as possible.

For more information on local air quality, the data can be found here.

