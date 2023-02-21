4 guns recovered from 3 Clark County schools

gun school generic
gun school generic(MGN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four guns have been recovered from three different Clark County School District schools in the last day, according to authorities.

Two of the firearms were recovered at Eldorado High School around 8 a.m. from two different students.

Later, a gun was recovered at Mojave High School after a family member told police a gun had been stolen from their residence.

The fourth gun was recovered by staff at Escobedo Middle School and given to school police after it was reported a student was in possession of a firearm.

In each instance, all suspects were arrested and face charges of being a minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies
Generic police lights
2 people found dead behind Las Vegas Auto Zone store
Jackpot at Caesars Palace
3 jackpots at Caesars Palace awarded in 26 hours
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested

Latest News

New dating apps are looking for ways to combat dating fatigue.
The new dating app that only works one day a week
Three-in-ten U.S. adults say they have ever used an online dating site or app, and Tinder tops...
Love in the age of online dating apps
FOX5 sits down with Bryan Scott, the first Black Las Vegas city attorney
FOX5 sits down with Bryan Scott, the first Black Las Vegas city attorney
FOX5 sits down with Bryan Scott, the first Black Las Vegas city attorney
FOX5 sits down with Bryan Scott, the first Black Las Vegas city attorney