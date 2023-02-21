4 guns recovered from 3 Clark County schools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four guns have been recovered from three different Clark County School District schools in the last day, according to authorities.

Two of the firearms were recovered at Eldorado High School around 8 a.m. from two different students.

Later, a gun was recovered at Mojave High School after a family member told police a gun had been stolen from their residence.

The fourth gun was recovered by staff at Escobedo Middle School and given to school police after it was reported a student was in possession of a firearm.

In each instance, all suspects were arrested and face charges of being a minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

