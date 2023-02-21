3 jackpots at Caesars Palace awarded in 26 hours

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three different jackpots were won by gamblers within 26 hours at Caesars Palace recently, according to the property.

On Feb. 17 at 8:18 p.m., a player hit a $401,000 jackpot playing video poker.

On Feb. 18, at 7:44 a.m. a player won a $120,300 jackpot playing video poker.

And later that day, another player won a $440,000 jackpot playing, again, video poker.

