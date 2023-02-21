$100K Hot Wheels? Toy expert looking to buy vintage toys at Las Vegas buying show

Vintage toy show in Las Vegas on Feb. 20, 2023.
Vintage toy show in Las Vegas on Feb. 20, 2023.(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Spring Cleaning” is usually the time we throw away items that are no longer using.

If toys are among those things you want to put in your garbage bin, think again, they could be worth a small fortune.

Joel Magee is America’s Toy Scout, a toy expert that you see on “Pawn Stars.” This week he’s in Las Vegas looking to buy any old toys, games, even collectible cards.

“People want their toys back,” he said.

Monday morning in North Las Vegas, Magee was scooping up toys that are of no use to their owners.

Earl Hensley sold some collectible Furbies he had been holding onto since the 1980′s.

“I worked for the company,” he added.

Barbera Simon sold a Nintendo Gameboy she bought her son a longtime ago.

“I got a good price for it. It was just sitting at the house doing nothing,” she said.

Once Magee buys the toys, he has them repaired and then sells it to collectors. One of his best finds was at a California flea market where he spotted an unusual Hot Wheels car.

The car was made at the company’s factory in Hong Kong but never went into production. It’s valued at around $100,000.

“People say well how do you know it’s worth $100,000? I said ‘I know I’ve been offered $100,000 for the car,’”

Magee will be at the Springhill Suites Marriott in North Las Vegas until Tuesday evening. Wednesday he’ll be at Courtyard by Marriott on Green Valley Parkway in Henderson and Thursday at the Hampton Inn on South Grand Canyon Drive.

