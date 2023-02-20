Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to SC home, sheriff says

Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams...
Quanisha Manago was arrested, and warrants charging her with Trafficking Cocaine over 400 Grams and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana were served on her at the detention center.(Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina woman was arrested after deputies said she tried to have three kilos of cocaine shipped to her home.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said investigators received information about a parcel of cocaine being delivered on Feb. 13 to a home on West Richland Street. With the help of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security, officials intercepted the package.

Deputies said it contained two large bricks of compressed powder, weighing more than six and a half pounds. Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile estimated the street value of the cocaine was more than $180,000.

The package was addressed to 28-year-old Quanisha Manago, deputies said.

An undercover agent delivered the parcel and deputies said Manago took the cocaine, put it in the back of a 2012 Ford Focus and started to get behind the wheel of the car. Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

“This was a lot of cocaine, and thanks to all who participated it will never hit the street,” Faile said.

Officials are continuing to investigate the case, including the source of the cocaine which was shipped from a location outside of the continental U.S.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Rio Las Vegas exterior
A’s confirm Rio site considered for potential Las Vegas MLB ballpark
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Motorcyclist dies in crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas neighbors help dogs get home
Las Vegas neighbors help get lost dogs home
Muhammad Ali's grandson fighting in upcoming MMA event in Las Vegas
Muhammad Ali's grandson fighting in upcoming MMA event in Las Vegas
Nevada bill could make school lunch free until 2025
Nevada bill could make school lunch free until 2025
A’s confirm Rio site considered for potential Las Vegas MLB ballpark