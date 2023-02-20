Usher extends residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher has announced an extension to his popular residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency is held at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

According to a news release, Usher has announced 15 new show dates in June and October of this year.

Promoter Live Nation noted that Usher’s residency sold-out all 2022 dates and is on track to sell out all previously announced 2023 dates.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the public Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

The 15 new shows going on sale are:

June 2023: 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 29

October 2023: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

Limited tickets remain for Usher’s previously announced 2023 show dates:

Feb. 2023: 24 & 25

March 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

June 2023: 28

July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas. All shows begin at 9 p.m.

