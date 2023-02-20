Nevada town seeks to repeal ban on alcohol sales after 37 years

(Pexels)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners which banned the sale - but not possession - of alcohol in the town of Alamo in 1985 will vote Tuesday on possibly repealing the ban.

Line items nine and 10 on the agenda read “For Possible Action: Public Hearing on an Ordinance to Repeal Lincoln County Code Section 4-1-9(D) to allow Sell of Alcoholic Beverages in the Town of Alamo,” followed by the vote for the action.

The code section for Lincoln County, amended Nov. 25, 1985, declared it unlawful to sell alcoholic beverages within the town limits of Alamo except for those that were grandfathered in or any locations that became part of the town by the expansion of city limits afterward.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday located at the County Courthouse, 181 Main St., in Pioche.

Man dead after shooting outside house party in east Las Vegas Valley
2 girls injured in hit-and-run crash in east Las Vegas Valley
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada lawmakers consider bill to prevent punishing those providing abortions
Muhammad Ali's grandson fighting in upcoming MMA event in Las Vegas
Blood of a Champion: Muhammad Ali’s grandson to fight in Las Vegas MMA event