Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found that Nevada ranks as the most stressful state in the country.

According to the study, completed by website Innerbody, not only did Nevada rank as the number 1 most stressful state to live in overall, the Silver State also ranks as the number 1 most stressful state to work in.

The report found that the top ten most stressful states to work in are as follows:

Nevada

Mississippi

West Virginia

Louisiana

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Alabama

Tennessee

Indiana

To view the full report, visit: https://www.innerbody.com/which-state-has-the-most-stressful-work-environment

