Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)((AP Photo/John Locher,File))
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:25 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found that Nevada ranks as the most stressful state in the country.

According to the study, completed by website Innerbody, not only did Nevada rank as the number 1 most stressful state to live in overall, the Silver State also ranks as the number 1 most stressful state to work in.

The report found that the top ten most stressful states to work in are as follows:

  • Nevada
  • Mississippi
  • West Virginia
  • Louisiana
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Alabama
  • Tennessee
  • Indiana

To view the full report, visit: https://www.innerbody.com/which-state-has-the-most-stressful-work-environment

