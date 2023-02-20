Nevada lawmakers consider bill to prevent punishing those providing abortions

Nevada state legislature image
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature Committee on Commerce and Labor is considering a bill that, if passed, would prevent punishment for healthcare providers regarding certain reproductive services like abortions.

SB131, which the committee debated Monday, would also prohibit the governor or state agencies from surrendering or issuing an arrest warrant for anyone who is charged in another state with a criminal violation regarding the same services.

Reproductive healthcare services in the bill that were mentioned include pregnancy, contraception, termination of pregnancy or any procedure or care found by a competent medical professional.

Also, it would prohibit medical boards from disciplining someone because they provided or assisted in certain reproductive healthcare services in Nevada or any other state.

The bill would not prevent or inhibit the prosecution of any individuals who may have violated their respective laws on abortion, however.

Click here to see the full text of the bill as introduced.

