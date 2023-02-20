Motorcyclist dies in crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley

By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after being struck by a car in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, police say.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area near East Flamingo Road and South Euclid Street around 3:36 p.m. Saturday for a reported fatal auto versus motorcycle collision.

Witnesses told police that a car traveling westbound on Flamingo Road was turning when it entered the path of the motorcycle being driven by an unidentified 42-year-old man.

The front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the car. The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and showed no signs of impairment, LVMPD said.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the motorcyclist deceased at the scene.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 14th traffic-related death in the LVMPD jurisdiction in 2023. The collision remains under investigation, according to police.

