Motorcyclist critically hurt after Henderson crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was critically hurt after a crash in Henderson Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Feb. 20 in the area of E. Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway. Henderson Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

HPD said speed is believed to be a factor but didn’t immediately say if it was the motorcyclist or the vehicle speeding. HPD said impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

HPD said southbound Horizon Ridge Parkway south of the intersection is closed during the investigation.

