Man dead after shooting outside house party in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:25 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed in a shooting outside of a house party Friday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 11:10 p.m. Friday, officers received a report of a shooting in front of a residence near the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue.

Police said that arriving officers located a shooting scene near the residence. A short time later, according to police, officers were advised that a male arrived at Sunrise Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

