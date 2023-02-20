Lawyer’s family files wrongful death lawsuit against Las Vegas casino

Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.(Alive Coverage/Sipa USA/AP Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The family of a Florida lawyer who suffered a heart attack at a Las Vegas blackjack table last year and died months later has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a casino.

According to the lawsuit, David Jagolinzer was staying at the Wynn Las Vegas last spring.

The lawsuit says that Jagolinzer went into cardiac arrest on April 6 and was slumped over the blackjack table for more than 15 minutes but the dealer continued to deal cards to another player.

Wynn employees tried using a defibrillator on Jagolinzer, but the complaint alleges Wynn employees weren’t properly trained to use it.

The suit filed last week in District Court also alleges that Wynn employees didn’t immediately check on Jagolinzer and they started counting his gaming chips instead.

Jagolinzer, who was part of a Miami law firm, died on Oct. 18 at age 48 from anoxic encephalopathy allegedly related to the April cardiac arrest that could have been avoided had he “obtained timely emergency medical treatment,” according to the lawsuit.

Wynn Resorts, which owns and operates the Wynn Las Vegas luxury hotel and casino, said in a statement that the suit’s claims are false and the company will strongly defend itself.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

