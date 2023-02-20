Las Vegas commission creates list of 11 most endangered historic places

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas Historic Preservation Commission created a report of the 11 most endangered historic places in the city.

The commission created the list last summer. On Wednesday, the city will review the status of the endangered properties.

Here is the list of the 11 endangered historic places, as noted by the commission:

Huntridge Theater, 1208 East Charleston Boulevard Why it’s in danger: Deterioration, neglect, vandalism, vagrancy, structure deemed in danger until restoration. Fremont Street Motor Courts Motels, East Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard north of Sahara Avenue Why it’s in danger: Deterioration, abandonment, vandalism, vagrancy, threats of redevelopment Las Vegas High School, 315 South 7th Street Why it’s in danger: Deterioration, overuse, threats of redevelopment Jackson Avenue, aka Jackson Street Commercial District, Jackson Avenue between H Street and B Street Why it’s in danger: Deterioration, neglect, abandonment, vandalism, loss of intangible history Wedding Chapels along Las Vegas Boulevard Why it’s in danger: Deterioration, abandonment, vagrancy, threats of redevelopment, loss of intangible history, several chapels recently lost to fire or demolition McWilliams Townsite, between Washington Avenue, McWilliams Avenue, D Street and H Street Why it’s in danger: Deterioration, threats of redevelopment, loss of intangible history El Portal Theater, 310 East Fremont Street Why it’s in danger: Neglect, vacancy, threats of redevelopment Reed Whipple Cultural Center, 821 North Las Vegas Boulevard Why it’s in danger: Deterioration, neglect, vandalism Bridger Building, 225 Bridger Avenue Why it’s in danger: Vacancy, threats of redevelopment Moulin Rouge Site, 900 West Bonanza Why it’s in danger: Vandalism, vagrancy, loss of intangible history Googie Commercial Buildings including: Steadfast Tattoo, 1500 East Charleston Boulevard; Tacos Mexico, 1205 East Charleston Boulevard; Solid Motor Cars, 3024 East Fremont Street Why it’s in danger: Threats of redevelopment

