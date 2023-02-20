Las Vegas Ballpark hosting free family movie event Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for something free to do with the family this weekend?

The Las Vegas Ballpark has announced that it will host a free family movie showing on Saturday, Feb. 25.

According to the Ballpark, the event will feature a showing of “Encanto.”

The Las Vegas Ballpark says that tickets for the event are free. However, all guests must have a ticket to enter the venue.

To register for a ticket, click HERE.

The showing will begin at 1 p.m. The Ballpark says concessions will be open and Spruce and Aviator, mascots for the Aviators baseball team, will be at the event for photo ops.

