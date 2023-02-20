Las Vegas artist working to refurbish iconic sky ceiling at Miracle Mile Shops

Las Vegas artist working to refurbish iconic sky ceiling at Miracle Mile Shops
Las Vegas artist working to refurbish iconic sky ceiling at Miracle Mile Shops(Lucas Peltier | Lucas Peltier via Miracle Mile Shops)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:02 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas artist is working to refurbish the iconic sky ceiling at the Miracle Mile Shops.

According to a news release, Miracle Mile Shop’s famous indoor “rain show” is undergoing “extensive modern upgrades, including the installation of technology for an immersive light and water show.”

The property said the rain show’s sky-painting ceiling is being restored by Las Vegas artist Rob Wilkerson.

The world-famous sky-painted ceiling originates from the mall’s “Desert Passage” days when the shopping center was attached to the Aladdin Hotel & Casino and modeled after an Arabian bazaar.

In addition to restoring the rain show’s ceiling, the company says Miracle Mile Shops will continue to pay homage to its “Desert Passage” roots in many ways.

The mall will still feature a piece of the original ornate flooring, as well as a hanging art piece Miracle Mile Shops had commissioned to match the flooring’s design.

“Sections of the original cityscape, now with improved lighting, will also remain as part of the atmosphere,” the release says.

A redesign of the mall’s exterior is also underway.

Renovations are set to be complete in spring of this year, and Miracle Mile Shops will remain open during the remodel.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Rio Las Vegas exterior
A’s confirm Rio site considered for potential Las Vegas MLB ballpark
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says

Latest News

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Man dead after shooting outside house party in east Las Vegas Valley
Insurance fraud
2 men plead guilty to using Nevada unemployment cards issued to other people
Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
Clark County district attorney issues statement on incident at Las Vegas school