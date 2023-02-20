Las Vegas artist working to refurbish iconic sky ceiling at Miracle Mile Shops

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas artist is working to refurbish the iconic sky ceiling at the Miracle Mile Shops.

According to a news release, Miracle Mile Shop’s famous indoor “rain show” is undergoing “extensive modern upgrades, including the installation of technology for an immersive light and water show.”

The property said the rain show’s sky-painting ceiling is being restored by Las Vegas artist Rob Wilkerson.

The world-famous sky-painted ceiling originates from the mall’s “Desert Passage” days when the shopping center was attached to the Aladdin Hotel & Casino and modeled after an Arabian bazaar.

In addition to restoring the rain show’s ceiling, the company says Miracle Mile Shops will continue to pay homage to its “Desert Passage” roots in many ways.

The mall will still feature a piece of the original ornate flooring, as well as a hanging art piece Miracle Mile Shops had commissioned to match the flooring’s design.

“Sections of the original cityscape, now with improved lighting, will also remain as part of the atmosphere,” the release says.

A redesign of the mall’s exterior is also underway.

Renovations are set to be complete in spring of this year, and Miracle Mile Shops will remain open during the remodel.

