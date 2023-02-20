Forecast Outlook-2/19/23

We have a quiet start to the week. Enjoy it, big changes begin Tuesday.

Monday high pressure will allow skies to remain relatively clear with daytime temperatures increasing by a few degrees over Sunday.

Tuesday will be warmer but will also be windy. A high wind watch goes into effect which will last for 24 hours. Gusts could reach up to 65 mph.

Wednesday a low from the Gulf of Alaska and another low over western Canada drops south. With it comes much colder conditions along with some rain and snow at higher elevations.

Colder temperatures are on the way with a nearly 20 degree drop in our daytime highs between Tuesday and Wednesday.

This system could drop the snow level down to about 2000 feet meaning the west side will likely see some snow flurries.

Probability of precipitation for our local mountains for the second half of the week is about 70%, while here in the valley it’s about 50%.

Bottom line impactful weather begins Tuesday and last through to the start of next weekend.

