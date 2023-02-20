Driver flees before police arrive to hit-and-run in east Las Vegas Valley

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:13 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run Saturday night that left one person critically injured.

Officers responded at around 11:19 p.m. to a collision near Spanish Drive north of Spanish View Lane in the east valley. Witnesses said a car driving north drifted left of center and onto the sidewalk.

The car hit a block wall. The driver, who has not been identified, took two children out of the car and brought them to a secondary location.

According to police, when medics arrived there, they transported a 19-month-old to UMC trauma with critical injuries and a 9-year-old with minor injuries. The driver fled before authorities arrived LVMPD says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app ‘P3.’

