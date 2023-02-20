Blood of a Champion: Muhammad Ali’s grandson to fight in Las Vegas MMA event

By Mariah Janos
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the number two mixed martial arts promotion in the world behind the UFC.

This April, the PFL will be hosting the first half of its regular season in Las Vegas. While the league features fighters from all over the world, come April there will be a Las Vegas resident and former UNLV football player in the cage – Biaggio Ali Walsh.

Biaggio’s MMA journey began once his football career ended. What started as a form of catharsis for Walsh became his passion, so much so that the PFL took notice.

While his training began in 2019, Walsh was born into the world of mixed martial arts as he happens to be the grandson of the late great boxing sensation Muhammed Ali.

Walsh recalls the days of communicating with his grandfather, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, through old western movies, music videos and drawings.

But in those moments of clarity, “The Greatest” was able to offer training advice, emphasizing the importance of running and dancing.

Walsh admittedly feels the pressure of the Muhammad Ali name, but he uses it as motivation. And just like “The Champ,” he approaches each fight with the goal to not only compete but to entertain as well.

Walsh says he has absorbed all he can from his grandfather and has used it to fuel his MMA career, which will be highlighted by his fight on April 7 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

For more information and for tickets, visit: Professional Fighters League at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

