103-year-old woman celebrates Mardi Gras, watches 80-year-old daughter in parade

After more than a century, Muniz said her love for New Orleans and Mardi Gras hasn’t faded one bit, and she still plans to get the most out of life.
By Josh Roberson and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:01 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – At 103 years old, Mary Muniz has seen more parades than most and has no intentions of slowing down.

Muniz said her love for New Orleans and Mardi Gras hasn’t faded, and she still plans to get the most out of life.

“First, I like seeing the parades, seeing all the people, all the children, the bands. We have it all,” Muniz said as she prepared to watch the Krewe of Iris and Tucks parade in New Orleans Saturday. “I’m still enjoying life. I’m still kicking, but not as high.”

Affectionately known as Nonna, Muniz was on the Uptown New Orleans parade route to watch her 80-year-old daughter ride with the Krewe of Iris.

She also had a grandson riding with the Krewe of Tucks.

“She is like Mardi Gras. She is the queen. She is what is good in life,” said Leighton Cheramie, who has been part of the group that has gathered together for years.

She said Muniz makes everyone feel like family.

Loved ones even made shirts with some of their favorite Muniz quotes, including:

  • “Don’t put that on Facelift!”
  • “Come see me! I’m running out of time!”
  • “I love you with all my heart, and a piece of my liver!”

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Sara King, center, pictured with NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady (retired) Patrick...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Rio Las Vegas exterior
A’s confirm Rio site considered for potential Las Vegas MLB ballpark
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Nevada ranked as #1 most stressful state, study says
The government agency responsible for tracking down contaminated peanut butter and defective...
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinformation fight
Las Vegas artist working to refurbish iconic sky ceiling at Miracle Mile Shops
Las Vegas artist working to refurbish iconic sky ceiling at Miracle Mile Shops
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine