Forecast Outlook-2/19/23

Early Spring Weather Next Few Days
By Les Krifaton
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:02 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Some very nice tranquil weather will be with us through Tuesday morning as high pressure builds into southern Nevada.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday temperatures will continue to climb and we could see our first 70 degree temperature by Tuesday.

By Tuesday afternoon the wind picks up as we see a cold core low slide into our area reminding us it’s still winter.

Along with a high wind watch temperatures will drop by as much as 20 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The system sliding down from Canada will be enhanced by a front coming down from the Gulf of Alaska.

From Wednesday on expect some wind, colder temperatures and some rain along with mountain snow.

This wintery forecast will last through the start of next weekend.

