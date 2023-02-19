Forecast Outlook-2/18/23

Some big weather changes are in store for Las Vegas over the next 7-days.

Lets begin with Saturday night into Sunday.

Very quiet conditions are forecast with our daytime highs increasing by a few degrees for the second half of the weekend,

President’s Day same situation although we are watching a low off Baja and a cold core low sliding down from Canada.

Monday will be warm. Tuesday, we will be close to the 70 degree mark...but then things change.

The low from Canada and a low from the Gulf of Alaska will plunge our daytime temperatures by 20 degrees Wednesday.

When we see such a big drop in temperatures it usually means windy conditions which is what we will likely see.

There will be sufficient moisture from the systems to produce mountain snow and some valley rain.

The atmosphere will cold enough that the snow level will drop to around 3000 feet by Wednesday into Thursday.

Most of the active weather will move out of our area by Friday, but yet another system could deliver more in the way of wind and rain next weekend.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.