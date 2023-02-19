Forecast Outlook-2/18/23

A couple more days of warming then a huge drop in our temperatures.
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Les Krifaton
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:17 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some big weather changes are in store for Las Vegas over the next 7-days.

Lets begin with Saturday night into Sunday.

Very quiet conditions are forecast with our daytime highs increasing by a few degrees for the second half of the weekend,

President’s Day same situation although we are watching a low off Baja and a cold core low sliding down from Canada.

Monday will be warm. Tuesday, we will be close to the 70 degree mark...but then things change.

The low from Canada and a low from the Gulf of Alaska will plunge our daytime temperatures by 20 degrees Wednesday.

When we see such a big drop in temperatures it usually means windy conditions which is what we will likely see.

There will be sufficient moisture from the systems to produce mountain snow and some valley rain.

The atmosphere will cold enough that the snow level will drop to around 3000 feet by Wednesday into Thursday.

Most of the active weather will move out of our area by Friday, but yet another system could deliver more in the way of wind and rain next weekend.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rio Las Vegas exterior
A’s confirm Rio site considered for potential Las Vegas MLB ballpark
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot
Palo Verde High School lockdown on June 9, 2022.
Student arrested after allegedly having gun at west Las Vegas school
Las Vegas police investigate shooting at business in northwest valley
Las Vegas police investigate shooting in parking lot of northwest valley Walmart
Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
Clark County district attorney issues statement on incident at Las Vegas school

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-2/18/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 2/17/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 2/17/2023
FOX5 Weather
Cold Storm for Valentine’s Day